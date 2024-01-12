Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,445,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 182,097 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $190,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $85.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.00. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

