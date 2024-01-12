Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 70.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,696 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 266,618 shares of company stock valued at $21,005,204. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $83.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $87.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.