MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Shares Gap Up to $383.16

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $383.16, but opened at $401.96. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $398.03, with a volume of 21,422 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $407.05 and a 200-day moving average of $431.58.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

