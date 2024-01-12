Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $455.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.62.

MSFT opened at $384.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $230.68 and a 52-week high of $390.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $372.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

