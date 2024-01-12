MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $536.18, but opened at $525.02. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $514.84, with a volume of 562,037 shares trading hands.

Specifically, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total value of $250,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $226,898.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.45, for a total value of $117,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total value of $250,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,898.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,900 shares of company stock worth $22,632,184. Insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.75.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 415.64 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $555.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.67.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,965,000 after acquiring an additional 103,107 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,679,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.