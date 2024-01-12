MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Short Interest Down 41.8% in December

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the December 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 601,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MLKN shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Insider Transactions at MillerKnoll

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Stutz sold 9,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $275,835.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,609.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth approximately $3,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $25.69. 39,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,690. MillerKnoll has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.30%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

