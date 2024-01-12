Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

MBRX opened at $0.71 on Monday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 188,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $129,998.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,880 shares in the company, valued at $469,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 231,883 shares of company stock valued at $159,999 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

