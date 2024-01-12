Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) and Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) and Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Moolec Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Valuence Merger Corp. I shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Moolec Science shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Valuence Merger Corp. I shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Moolec Science and Valuence Merger Corp. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moolec Science N/A N/A N/A Valuence Merger Corp. I N/A -45.00% 3.15%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moolec Science 0 0 2 0 3.00 Valuence Merger Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Moolec Science and Valuence Merger Corp. I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Moolec Science currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.63%. Given Moolec Science’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Moolec Science is more favorable than Valuence Merger Corp. I.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Moolec Science and Valuence Merger Corp. I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moolec Science $900,000.00 105.59 -$51.79 million N/A N/A Valuence Merger Corp. I N/A N/A $630,000.00 N/A N/A

Valuence Merger Corp. I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Moolec Science.

Volatility & Risk

Moolec Science has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valuence Merger Corp. I has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valuence Merger Corp. I beats Moolec Science on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moolec Science

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a business in Asia that is developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Orinda, California.

