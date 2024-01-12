Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $90.51 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.08.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

