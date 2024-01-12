Morgan Stanley Upgrades SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) to Equal Weight

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on SGS in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Knowledge.
