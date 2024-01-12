Morgan Stanley Upgrades SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) to Equal Weight

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on SGS in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get SGS alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGSOY

SGS Trading Up 2.6 %

About SGS

OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $8.44 on Friday. SGS has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

(Get Free Report)

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Knowledge.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.