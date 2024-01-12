MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

NYSE MSM opened at $95.23 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.81 and a 200-day moving average of $98.59.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $284,963.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $284,963.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,595 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,178,000 after buying an additional 327,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,817,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,790,000 after buying an additional 197,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,866,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,032,000 after buying an additional 52,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,253,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

