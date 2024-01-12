Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Bought by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mueller Water Products worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth $8,131,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,592,000 after buying an additional 93,956 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth $1,905,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth $408,000.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.83. 99,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.064 dividend. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 47.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

