Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Muncy Columbia Financial Stock Performance
Shares of CCFN opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.81. Muncy Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $55.00.
About Muncy Columbia Financial
