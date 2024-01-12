Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Muncy Columbia Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CCFN opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.81. Muncy Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Get Muncy Columbia Financial alerts:

About Muncy Columbia Financial

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Journey Bank that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Muncy Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muncy Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.