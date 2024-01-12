Narus Financial Partners LLC Acquires 103 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.63. 780,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.84 and its 200 day moving average is $128.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

