Narus Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,234 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.6% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $73.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,101,247. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average of $71.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.