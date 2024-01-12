Narus Financial Partners LLC Acquires 145 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $409.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,965,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,288,574. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $273.89 and a 52-week high of $412.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $394.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.91.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

