Narus Financial Partners LLC Acquires 2,016 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,913,000 after buying an additional 26,043 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,091,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,691,000 after buying an additional 262,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770,516. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.04. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

