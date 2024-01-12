Narus Financial Partners LLC Buys 637 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,103. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $78.37. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.