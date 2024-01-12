Narus Financial Partners LLC Buys 74 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $170.19. 617,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,581. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $171.20. The firm has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.06.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

