Narus Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,177 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFAS stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,659. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $60.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

