Narus Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Narus Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter.

BSV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.24. 685,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,065. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.64. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

