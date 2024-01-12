Narus Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.73. 89,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $182.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

