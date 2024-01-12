Narus Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,619,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $426,765,000 after acquiring an additional 364,732 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 85,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 177,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 63,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.21. The stock had a trading volume of 194,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,058. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

