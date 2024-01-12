Narus Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Narus Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,207,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 606,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,847,000 after purchasing an additional 139,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 929,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,523,000 after purchasing an additional 49,818 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.07. The company had a trading volume of 441,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,356. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.87.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2757 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

