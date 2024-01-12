Narus Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Narus Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.78. 1,186,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,439,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

