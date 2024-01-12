Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 150,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,279,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,240,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,649,000 after buying an additional 98,917 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 35,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,921,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,764,770. The firm has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

