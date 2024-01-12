Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Narus Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Narus Financial Partners LLC owned 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,023,233,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,032,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,971,000 after buying an additional 574,170 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 443,506 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 561,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,303,000 after buying an additional 355,573 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.77. 343,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

