Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $4.72 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Narus Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,380,000 after buying an additional 5,098,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after buying an additional 3,684,443 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $50.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,851. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

