Narus Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.61. The stock had a trading volume of 706,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,355. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.73. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.