Narus Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $17,753,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 629,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,527,000 after purchasing an additional 103,537 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 332,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 293,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $47.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,429,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,233,439. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $117.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.