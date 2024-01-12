Narus Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Narus Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.60.

CI traded down $4.03 on Friday, hitting $303.36. 526,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,857. The firm has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $319.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

