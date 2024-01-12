Narus Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,037 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,270,632,000 after acquiring an additional 617,798,804 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $542,703,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,269,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,878 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,213 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $49.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

