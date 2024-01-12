Narus Financial Partners LLC Sells 330 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.86. 1,734,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,334,667. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $84.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

