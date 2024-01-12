Narus Financial Partners LLC Sells 613 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,917 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5,514.0% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 92,182 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 90,540 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,935.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,925 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AKAM traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.43. 177,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,749. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $120.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKAM

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.