Narus Financial Partners LLC Sells 701 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Narus Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after buying an additional 19,260,727 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $761,205,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,294,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.02. The stock had a trading volume of 623,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,609. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $150.72. The company has a market cap of $104.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.81 and its 200-day moving average is $142.48.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

