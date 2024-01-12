Narus Financial Partners LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 776 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 250.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.14. The company has a market capitalization of $162.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $311.05.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

