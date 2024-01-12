Narus Financial Partners LLC Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Narus Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 42.0% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $81,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,074,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $483,297,000 after buying an additional 1,994,682 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.46. The stock had a trading volume of 901,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,078,048. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.00. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total transaction of $40,776,168.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,830,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,035,237,154.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

