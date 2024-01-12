Narwhal Capital Management Buys 7,141 Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Free Report) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management owned approximately 0.09% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Stock Performance

BPT opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $13.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

Featured Stories

