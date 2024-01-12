Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Sets New 1-Year High at $99.98

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.98 and last traded at $99.18, with a volume of 9893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.62.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 57.15% and a return on equity of 44.61%. The firm had revenue of $86.37 million for the quarter.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natural Resource Partners

In related news, Director Paul B. Murphy, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $222,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,929.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 35.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRP. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter worth $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,775,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at $2,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.