Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Price Performance

NASDAQ JSM opened at $20.45 on Friday. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63.

About Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

