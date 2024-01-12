nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Sells $129,860.50 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $129,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,113.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Jeanette Sellers sold 253 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $8,485.62.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Jeanette Sellers sold 101 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $2,882.54.

nCino stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.43 and a beta of 0.46. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its position in nCino by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of nCino by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 643.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens cut nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on nCino from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

