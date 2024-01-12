Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) COO Buys $14,000.00 in Stock

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) COO Arash Ghadar-Ghadr acquired 100,000 shares of Nemaura Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.14 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Nemaura Medical Stock Performance
NMRD opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.05. Nemaura Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.
Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01).
Nemaura Medical Company Profile
Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs.
