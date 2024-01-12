Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Cut to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NSRGY. Societe Generale upgraded Nestlé from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nestlé from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.00.

Nestlé Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé

NSRGY opened at $113.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.77. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $106.81 and a twelve month high of $131.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

