Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company's stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $503.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $503.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.67.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

