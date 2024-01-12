Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neurogene’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.82) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.28) EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on NGNE. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NGNE
Neurogene Stock Performance
Neurogene Company Profile
Neurogene Inc develops life-changing genetic medicines for patients and their families affected by neurological diseases. Its product candidate includes NGN-401, an investigational AAV9 gene therapy for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101 to treat neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis subtype 5 batten disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neurogene
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.