Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neurogene’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.82) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.28) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NGNE. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Neurogene stock opened at $31.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Neurogene has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $32.10.

Neurogene Inc develops life-changing genetic medicines for patients and their families affected by neurological diseases. Its product candidate includes NGN-401, an investigational AAV9 gene therapy for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101 to treat neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis subtype 5 batten disease.

