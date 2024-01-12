New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on NFE shares. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1,218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

NFE opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $42.17.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.57 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 36.59%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

