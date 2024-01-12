New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.35.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

