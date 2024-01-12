Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stake Increased by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Newmont by 1,462.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,610,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,717,195. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of -36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

