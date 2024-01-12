NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Shares Gap Up to $7.05

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.05, but opened at $7.44. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 4,071,918 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

NexGen Energy Stock Up 8.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 13.66, a current ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexGen Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,761,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,540 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NexGen Energy by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,906,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,351,000 after buying an additional 370,823 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NexGen Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,055,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after buying an additional 346,448 shares during the last quarter. 29.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

