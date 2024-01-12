Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,452 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Nexstar Media Group worth $8,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 496.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50,526 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,753,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,753,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $74,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,808. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $172.04 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $217.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

NXST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.43.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

